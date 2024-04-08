Hoyer Highlights Mental Health Resources for Veterans

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, April 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer visits Alpas Wellness La Plata behavioral health center. (Hoyer Facebook photo)

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer visited Alpas Wellness’ behavioral health center to see how new technologies and best practices are being implemented to ensure Marylanders, especially veterans, receive the best possible mental health care.

During the visit, Congressman Hoyer highlighted the importance of creating broader partnerships between the state, local government, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to help ensure that Maryland service members and veterans receive the quality, accessible mental health care they have more than earned.

“Veterans in Maryland’s Fifth District deserve quality, affordable mental health care close to home,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Alpas Wellness is a state-of-the-art treatment center that has the technology, talented staff, and capacity to ensure that Maryland veterans in our community get the critical mental health care they need. As chair of the Regional Leadership Council, I am proud to work with congressional Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration to implement historic investments that address America’s mental health crisis, including launching the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 and increasing mental health support through the VA for our veterans. I’m proud to partner with Alpas in our shared mission of strengthening collaboration between government and mental health care providers to ensure we are best meeting the needs of vulnerable populations in our region.”

“On behalf of Alpas, it is an honor to host Congressman Hoyer and his team,” said Sean Smith, Alpas founder and CEO. “We look forward to our continued collaboration to drive change in our community.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.