Medicine Takeback/Community Shred on April 13

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 16, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? Dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day.

This event will be held from 9am to 1pm Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Department of Aging & Human Services at the St. Mary’s County government center at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered free of charge.

Participants may bring up to six boxes of documents to the site. Materials that will be accepted include all types of paper. Three ring binders will not be accepted. Participants are asked to please refrain from bringing newspapers to shred.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

Find information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes here.