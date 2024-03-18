March 18, 2024

Save the Date: NAWCAD Industry Day

NAWCAD Industry Day

A reminder from The Patuxent Partnership: Save the date for NAWCAD Industry Day on April 17.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 | 8am – 12:30pm
University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building | 44219 Airport Road | California

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

