Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull April 13

The fifth annual Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull will be held from 3 to 10pm Saturday, April 13, at the St. Mary’s Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, presented by Great Mills Trading Post.

Join organizers for a dirt-flying, rolling-smoke-filled high horsepower adrenalin packed good time including:

7800 Light Pro Stock Tractors

Altered Farm Tractors

10,500 Hot Farm Tractors

6200 Sportsman 4×4 Trucks

Street Diesel Pickups

Semi-Trucks

In honor of the late Bubby Knott, owner of Great Mills Trading Post and longtime supporter of the event, there will be the Bubby Knott’s Legacy Best in Choice Awards. One competitor in each class will be presented with a special award, selected by those who know what Bubby liked best.

Gates open at 3pm and pull begins at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gates.

Rain date scheduled for Sunday, April 14, with gates opening at noon and pulls beginning at 2pm.