Schools, CSM to Sponsor College Fair

The Southern Maryland College Fair will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with two sessions.

The first session begins at 10am and runs through 1pm. The second session starts at 5pm and is open until 7pm. Approximately 120 colleges and universities throughout Maryland and the East Coast, from Maine to Florida, and the US military academies will be represented with exhibits and admission officers.

College and university officials will be available to answer any questions from students and parents/guardians concerning their schools. Financial aid workshops will be presented on-site throughout the evening.

All college-bound students and those who might be considering college are encouraged to attend this event and bring their parents/guardians.

Students and their parents/guardians will have a unique opportunity to talk personally with the visiting college officials to learn what each institution offers, requirements for admission, cost, special programs, and location.

Admission is free and information is available from all high school counselors.

The 29th annual fair is sponsored by St. Mary’s County Public Schools in collaboration with Calvert County Public Schools, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the College of Southern Maryland, and the St. Mary’s County Libraries.

For more information, contact Cheryl A. Long, director of student services, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32198.