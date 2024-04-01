Knowledge Boxing’s Next Live Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 1, 2024

The Knowledge Boxing Center will host its 15th live amateur boxing event April 13. This is the first time the show will be held in Calvert County.

Knowledge Boxing Head Coach Daryl Hinmon said that after the Willows Rec Center in Lexington Park closed, the center began looking for new locations for the events. The past three shows were held at The Rex in Leonardtown. Knowledge Boxing will be back there on June 8. But for the upcoming show, Hinmon is expanding into Calvert.

The April 13 show, Southern MD Smoke 9, is sanctioned by the South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing and will be held at the Truth Bible Church in Prince Frederick.

There are a few Calvert County boxers who train at Knowledge Boxing and will put their skills on display April 13 in front of their Calvert County friends and family.

As usual, the KBCs St. Mary’s County boxers will be competing as well against opponents from Washington DC, Baltimore, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. In all, the show will feature 12+ hotly contested, three-round bouts under amateur Olympic-style boxing rules. The show will also feature kid and adult bouts, including males and females.

Doors open at 2pm and the action will kick off at 3pm.