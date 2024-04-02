Elections Board Plans Ballot Scanner Demo

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will conduct a public logic and accuracy demonstration on the DS200 ballot scanner unit on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10am for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. This public demonstration will be held at the Board of Elections office at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

Additionally, the elections board has announced the following dates for canvassing the 2024 presidential primary mail-in and provisional ballots:

Pre-Election Day Mail-in Ballot Canvass: Monday, April 22, 2024, and Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 9am. Note: These results will not be released until election night; dates are subject to change based on the number of mail-in ballots received. Updates will be posted online here.

After Election Day Mail-in Ballot Canvass: Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10am.

Provisional Ballot Canvass: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 10am.

After Election Day Final Canvass: May 24, 2024, at 10am.

All canvassing will be held at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections office in Leonardtown.

For more information on the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, voter registration, ballot drop box or polling place locations, and more, click here.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Questions may be directed to Wendy Adkins at [email protected] or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1613.