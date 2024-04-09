Webster Field Noise Advisory April 10-12

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place April 10 through April 12, 2024, from 5 to 9pm.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our service members and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS Pax noise advisories, click this link.