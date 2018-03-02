High Wind Warnings Remain in Effect

UPDATE 10:45 am March 2: County Roadways Impacted by High Winds

Several roadways around the county are closed or experiencing traffic delays due to debris as a direct result of the high winds.

Currently the following roads are impacted:

MD 5, in the area of Charlotte Hall School Road, a tree has fallen across the southbound lane.

MD 234 is temporarily closed at MD 236 due to power lines across the roadway.

A high wind warning remains in effect through Saturday, March 3, 2018. Winds of between 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph can be expected. Some downed trees have been reported in the northern part of St. Mary’s County.

The following delays and schedule changes are in effect for Friday, March 2, 2018:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices are closed

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed for students. Code 3 for employees.

Non-Public School transportation will not operate.

All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the public schools are canceled.

Recreation and Parks facilities are closed and all programs canceleled.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill is open and will observe normal operating hours. All six convenience centers will open at their regular scheduled time of 9:30 am and observe a normal schedule.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) are closed. There will be no home-delivered meals.

All College of Southern Maryland campuses are closed.

All three St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be open and operate under normal hours (9 am-5 pm).

STS bus routes which usually cross over the Thomas Johnson Bridge into Calvert County will not cross the bridge until further notice. Buses will turn around in the shopping center. No other STS routes are affected.