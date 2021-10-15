Halloween in the Square Is Back!

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 15, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The second annual Halloween in the Square event will be held from 1 to 4 pm Saturday, October 30, at St. Mary’s Square.

The free outdoor, community event will feature a contact-free Halloween Trail for children, free candy, snacks, entertainment, haircuts, and more courtesy of local businesses and organizations in a safe COVID-19 family-friendly environment. Wearing costumes is encouraged.

There will be fire trucks and special appearances from the Foundation 4 Heroes.

Food and beverage vendors will be selling additional items.

The shopping center is at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Organizers are soliciting the help of local businesses and organizations who can assist in making this event a success. As a “thank you” for donations, sponsors will be announced and included in marketing. Learn more here.

