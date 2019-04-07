Gymnast Krasznay Takes State Title

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Finds Success in 2019

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is wrapping up a big year of competition. Coaches and staff are proud of the recent achievements of several USAG gymnasts as they end a season that’s been full of highlights and exciting travels.

In February 2019, 26 athletes traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Presidential Classic. More than 20 countries participated from around the world which provided a new competition and experience for all the athletes. Several gymnasts from Level 2 through 9 earned places in vault, beam, and floor routines. The team is already looking forward to returning in 2020 which requires significant fundraising and Booster Club support.

Another great achievement was realized on March 24 by Level 8 gymnast Virginia Krasznay as she claimed the Maryland State Beam Champion title with a first place win at the Women’s Maryland State Meet in Landover. Virginia also earned second place on vault and secured her position as fifth All-Around.

Virginia is a senior at Chopticon High School and hopes to continue gymnastics in college, likely at Towson University, while pursuing a career in physical therapy. She also teaches gymnastics classes part time at St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy and loves interacting with aspiring gymnasts.

Head Coach Diane Picolo is extremely proud of Virginia’s accomplishment, telling her prior to the beam routine, “You have to win this for me.” Virginia has been a USAG gymnast since 2017 and designated Level 8 placement this competitive season.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks congratulates each team gymnasts on a successful season and thanks all of the hard-working coaches helping them reach their goals.

The gymnastics center is at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

