Great Mills Road Bus to Resume Jan. 6, 2020

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s Transit System has discontinued its Great Mills Route 8 until Jan. 6, 2020.

The Monday through Friday service runs from Tulagi Place beginning at 6:30 am until 6:23 pm. The route serves neighborhoods from Lexwood to First Colony shopping center and includes stops at the major shopping centers along with flag stops in the Great Mills and California area including Victory Woods every hour. Thie schedule provides Victory Woods residents the opportunity to reach the major shopping centers on Route 235 in less than an hour.

More information on St. Mary’s Transit System, its bus schedules and routes is available here. You can also call 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 for additional information.

The STS office is staffed Monday through Saturday, 5:30 am to 8:30 pm. Customers who are not familiar with the STS services are encouraged to call for assistance at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 or 71121. A dispatcher will tell you which bus or route you will need to reach your destination, advise you of any needed transfers, help you determine the time that the bus will arrive at your stop, and help you determine your exact fare.

To assure quick and easy service when you call, please provide your name, telephone number, location, and destination or simply e-mail.

