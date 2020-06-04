Flag Day Farmer’s Market Open at Airport

Building on the success of its Mother’s Day drive-thru Farmer’s Market, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will host a similar drive-thru Farmer’s Market on Flag Day, June 14, 2020, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Shoppers at the airport’s Farmer’s Market stay in their cars to comply with current Maryland COVID-19 restrictions and reduce traffic delays through a course of 1.1 miles with more than 18 vendors.

In honor of Flag Day there will be special visual and aural displays during the drive-thru Farmer’s Market. American flags will adorn the entrance and the vendors will adorn their displays with red, white, and blue. Visitors are also encouraged to wear and display flags on their cars.

All traffic will cease for a few minutes at noon for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. With good weather, a jet and other aircraft will also make a flyby.

The Flag Day Farmer’s Market at St. Mary’s burgeoning aviation-technology park at the airport is, again, sponsored by Historic Sotterley with the ongoing support of St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development and S. Hunt Aero, developer of the growing campus surrounding the airport. Regarding the inaugural drive-thru Farmer’s Market last month, Ken Reed of S. Hunt Aero said, “Every car, everybody was in a good mood. Not one person was frustrated. It was ideal.”

Historic Sotterley has been instrumental in creating what is billed as the first fly-in Farmer’s Market. To not lose the momentum of the popular markets, which have been open throughout the year in the Captain Walter Francis Duke terminal at the airport, the organizers created a drive-thru to comply with the social distancing requirements put in place during the past months.

“We love that we can be such an important part of connecting our region’s past to its present and even to its future with events like this,” said Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling.

In announcing the Flag Day drive-thru Farmer’s Market, Sotterley described St. Mary’s County’s agriculture and aquaculture heritage; the county has the most oyster farms in Maryland and more than 23,000 acres preserved for farmland. Juxtaposed within this rural environment is the highest concentration of high-tech jobs in the Washington, DC, region.

The growing number of aviation-related and technology companies locating at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport join the TechPort UAS Business Incubator and University of Maryland UAS Test Site. St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is the fastest growing General Aviation airport in the state.

The market vendors set up along the sweeping new roads through the campus of a growing number of aviation and technology firms. S. Hunt Aero provides a bird’s eye view video as customers arrive at the first Drive-Thru Farmer’s Market on Mother’s Day 2020. The entrance to the market is near the park-and-ride on Airport Drive and answered any questions. Airport Drive intersects with Route 235 at the Wildewood shopping center and runs past the Wildewood office parks and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland before entering the airport.

To ensure you come away with exactly what you want, you may contact vendors in advance to place a pre-order via the full listing of vendor information be available on Sotterley’s website or Facebook page.

For more information about the growing Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed, 44191Airport Road, Suite C, California, MD 20619; Cell: 301 904 9928 Email: kreed@tqci.net. To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader Member Page.