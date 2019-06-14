Event Promotes Community Conversation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 14, 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the Choose Civility: Southern Maryland Longest Table event, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Library. The public is invited to share a meal and conversation with someone they don’t know, exchange stories about life in St. Mary’s County, and discover both common ground and new ideas.

Join the library at 6 pm Friday, June 21, 2019, for a community conversation over a meal. The event will be held at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, on the lawn adjacent to Miedzinski Park at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. Dinner will be catered by Mission BBQ. Tickets are $10, to cover expenses. Purchase tickets online at the website link above or visit any St. Mary’s County Library branch.

The conversation starts when you come to the table! To enhance the experience of getting to know different people, guests will not be seated with their companions.

During the meal, participants will discuss how to Choose Civility in their everyday interactions.

A special thank you to the Human Relations Commission of St. Mary’s County, Mission BBQ, Southern Maryland Regional Library, St. Mary’s County Government, Bailey’s Party Rentals, and Barefoot Graphics for support, partnership, and sponsorship.

Organizers are seeking table hosts, whose goal will be to keep guests actively engaged in conversation throughout the evening. Are you interested in being a table host? Visit the website listed about and let them know.

