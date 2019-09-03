Esper: There’s Progress Filling Pentagon Vacancies

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Congress and the White House are working to fill senior vacancies at the Pentagon, reports Defense News. Five nominees will face Senate hearings in the coming weeks, while eight are undergoing White House vetting, according to DefSec Mark Esper.

The new US Space Command is official. DefSec Esper signed it into creation Thursday, reports Defense News. Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond is the new head of SPACECOM; Army Lt. Gen. James Dickinson has been nominated to become the deputy commander.

DefSec Esper said that Turkey will need to take a series of significant steps before the US would again consider allowing the NATO ally to rejoin the F-35 program, reports Military.com.

Airbus has pulled out of the competition to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets, reports Reuters. This could boost the chances of Lockheed Martin earning the contract.

Lockheed Martin celebrated 35 years of operation in Greenville, SC, last week. The Greenville facility provides nose-to-tail aircraft sustainment services, such as maintenance, modification, repair, and overhaul, and is the new home of the F-16 Fighting Falcon production line, reports AviationPros. The company’s Meridian, MS, plant marked its 50th anniversary, reports The Meridian Star.

A Navy salvage team recovered the wreckage of a C-2A Greyhound aircraft that crashed in November 2017 in the Philippine Sea, reports Navy Times. Three sailors were killed in the crash.

President Donald Trump said he plans to withdraw thousands of US troops from Afghanistan, reports Military Times, but will keep 8,600 there for the foreseeable future, pending the outcome of peace talks with the Taliban.

The Army awarded two contracts to catch up to Russia and China in the race to field battle-ready hypersonic missiles, reports Breaking Defense. After years of one-off experimental prototypes, the US plans to produce and field actual weapons.

The FBI is involved in an investigation of suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Clarksburg, WV, reports The Associated Press.

Inc. business magazine has listed 130 fastest-growing companies in Maryland, Patch reports.

The threat of mass shootings is giving rise to cameras powered by artificial intelligence, reports The Associated Press.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has denied permits for two large Charles County solar energy projects, reports Maryland Matters. One project has been proposed by Georgetown University and the other would have supplied power to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports undrafted rookie Jamie “The Scottish Hammer” Gillan pulled off an improbable upset by usurping 10-year Cleveland Browns veteran Britton Colquitt to be the team’s punter. Gillan is a graduate of Leonardtown High School. His family moved to St. Mary’s County when his father took a job at NAS Pax River.

Contracts:

IAP World Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida, is awarded a $10,950,782 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for management and administration, air operations, supply, facilities support (to include facility management, facility investment, integrated solid waste management, swimming pools, special events), utilities (to include utility management, wastewater, water) and environmental. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and two option periods, is $20,879,122. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds for $7,357,718 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period of the contract extension. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-14-D-0302).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $9,462,556 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 to exercise an option for the production of Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Surface-to-Surface Missile Module. The LCS are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the littorals through outfitting seaframes with mission-specific mission packages. The primary missions supported by mission packages are: anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures and surface warfare. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (80%); Bethpage, New York (18%); and Hollywood, Maryland (2%), and is expected to be complete by May 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,445,109 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

PAE Government Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $122,830,985 modification (P00013) to Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan) contract W56HZV-17-C-0117 for ground vehicle support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 Afghanistan Security Forces, Army funds in the amount of $122,830,985 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

HydroGeoLogic Inc., Reston, Virginia (W912QR-19-D-0051); CTL Environmental LLC, Novi, Michigan (W912QR-19-D-0052); PE Ayuda Joint Venture LLC, St. Louis, Missouri (W912QR-19-D-0053); CAPE-Cabrera JV LLC, Norcross, Georgia (W912QR-19-D-0054); ESI-ATC JV LLC, Westland, Michigan (W912QR-19-D-0055); PIKA-Insight JV LLC, Stafford, Texas (W912QR-19-D-0056); and EnSafe Inc., Memphis, Tennessee (W912QR-19-D-0057), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental restoration services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 28, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity.

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $30,994,674 modification (P00061) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0008 for services and solutions necessary to support and maintain the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $115,736,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an upgrade to the Mk 48 mod 7 Common Broadband Advanced Sonar System (CBASS) heavyweight torpedo program, to include the following deliverables for associated subsystem electronic systems: detail design, engineering development models, proof-of-design units, proof-of-manufacturing units, low-rate initial production units and factory test equipment. Also included in this procurement are related engineering and hardware repair services and provisioned-items orders. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $186,567,981. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (40%); Salt Lake City, Utah (18%); Middletown, Rhode Island (18%); Charleroi, Pennsylvania (17%); Cranston, Rhode Island (5%); and Annapolis, Maryland (2%), and is expected to be completed by February 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2026. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,790,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6408).

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded $11,374,305 for modification P00028 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-16-C-0016) to exercise various contract options for the continuation of support services including critical system assessment and vulnerability services and reentry systems development support services for the Trident II (D5). Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado (71.1%); Washington, District of Columbia (22.5%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (4.6%); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (1.8%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2020. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,108,026; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,266,279 will be obligated as a result of this award. The fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,108,026 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis to Exelis Inc. (now Peraton Inc.) and previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunity website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Tekla Research Inc., Dumfries, Virginia, is awarded $8,972,221 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N00173-19-F-3001 under a previously awarded contract (N00178-14-D-7965) for research and development in electro-optical and infrared for advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare prototypes. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $45,481,093. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia. The period of performance is 60 months including a 12-month base period, and four 12-month option periods. Period of performance for the base period is Sept. 15, 2019 – Sept. 14, 2020. Working capital (Defense) funds in the amount of $1,557,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current year. This task order was procured using competitive procedures as a 100 percent small business set-aside via SeaPort-e under a request for proposal #N00173-19-R-3000. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $30,837,185 face value cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for bioeffects research of directed energy effects. This contract provides for research on directed energy systems to assist in transitioning Department of Defense technologies. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-C-6055).

Ensco Inc., Springfield, Virginia, has been awarded a $14,300,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00060) to previously awarded contract FA8807-17-C-0001 for providing off base contractor accommodations for the RN Systems Engineering and Integration (SE&I) Support contract. When the contract was initially awarded, the government had office space available for the contractor; however, the government is not able to provide office space to the contractor for performance on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, any longer and needs the contractor to secure off base accommodations to continue performance on the SE&I contract. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $637,244 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Center, Sustainment Directorate, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a time and materials contract (HHM402-19-C-0058) with a ceiling of $89,993,973 to provide support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Directorate of Analysis. Through this award, DIA will procure services for the production, dissemination and tracking of DIA’s finished intelligence products, including the development and maintenance of applications and tools used to perform the mission. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,780,907; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $586,012 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Battistella SPA, Pordenone, Italy (W912GB-19-D-0045); BB Government Services SRL, Vicenza, Italy (W912GB-19-D-0046); Environmental Chemical Corp. Italy, Limena, Italy (W912GB-19-D-0047); Eiffage Infraestructuras SA, Sevilla, Spain (W912GB-19-D-0048); JV SKE ITALY 2012, Vicenza, Italy (W912GB-19-D-0049); Tiber River Construction LLC, McLean, Virginia (W912GB-19-D-0050); and Consorzio WMC, Campolongo Maggiore, Italy (W912GB-19-D-0051), will compete for each order of the $49,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build and design-bid-build services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 28, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity.

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $20,557,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a truck fueling system. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 19, 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $20,557,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-19-C-3009).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $68,883,048 for modification P00008 to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-18-C-1037). This modification is for non-recurring engineering and obsolescence management to support delivery of 24 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye full-rate production Lot 7 – 11 aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (33%); Syracuse, New York (19%); St. Augustine, Florida (6%); Falls Church, Virginia (6%); Beavercreek, Ohio (6%); El Segundo, California (5%); Woodland Hills, California (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3%); Menlo Park, California (3%); Edgewood, New York (3%); Pomezia, Italy (2%); and Ronkonkima, New York (2%), Aire-Sur-L’Adour, France (2%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (1%); Irvine, California (1%); Independence, Ohio (1%); New Port Richey, Florida (1%); and various locations within the continental US (3%). Work is expected to be completed no later than January 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $68,883,048 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $14,092,012 modification for the cost-plus-fixed-fee portion of a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0211) for software release and advanced emplacement displacement simultaneous motion component required to support ongoing Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Gallium Nitride efforts in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland (66%); and East Syracuse, New York (34%), and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,455,332 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $228,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), with only one proposal solicited and one proposal received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0211).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $11,104,250 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 70,000 tropical boots. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by August 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,860 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award, and funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-1538).

AT&T Government Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia, is awarded an $8,132,606 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N66001-17-C-0295) to exercise Option Two for continuation of services and sustainment support of Navy Enterprise 911 Routing and Management Service. This modification increases the estimated value of the contract from $13,845,920 to $21,978,526. Work will be performed throughout the continental US; Commander Navy Region, Hawaii; and Commander Joint Region, Marianas. Work is expected to be completed Aug. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,132,606 will be obligated funds at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Integrated Systems Development Corp., Glen Allen, Virginia, is awarded a $7,034,345, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility support services at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, District of Columbia. The work to be performed provides for facility management, facility investment, fire protection, janitorial, pest control, ground maintenance, street sweeping and snow removal services. The maximum dollar value including the base period, four option years and an option to extend services is $38,957,271. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by February 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,461,675 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with four proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0303).

Northrup Grumman, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $19,077,364 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for Product Data Management and Migration Support Services. This contract provides for all labor, supplies and technical support services necessary to operate and maintain Robins Air Force Base product data hardware and software; to aid government customers in managing and executing technical data generation, acceptance and sustainment activities, processes, and products within the product data environment; and to support data improvement, cleansing and migration efforts necessary to prepare data for transition into modernized and/or US Air Force (USAF) enterprise‐level systems, such as the Enhanced Technical Information Management System, the Technical Order Authoring and Publishing initiative, solutions resulting from the USAF Product Lifecycle Management Initiative and other system solutions which may result from system and data center consolidation activities. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 9, 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,077,364.00 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center ‐ Robins Operational Maintenance Contracting, Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8501‐19‐F‐A060).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $12,464,707 firm-fixed-price contract modification exercising Option Period Three on previously awarded task order HT0011-16-F-0011 for integrated professional services across the Military Health System (MHS). The underlying task order provides professional services to support acceleration of the transformation of the MHS to be a High Reliability Organization. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,464,707 are being obligated, increasing the overall value of the task order to $52,483,548. The total potential value of the task order, if all options are exercised, is $64,215,727. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 21, 2019)

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

