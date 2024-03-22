Easter Egg Festival Set @ Fairgrounds Rain or Shine

UPDATE:

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department will host the Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds despite the incoming rain. Modifications have been made to continue with the tradition of an Easter Egg Hunt. The event will be held from 11:30am to 4pm.

The annual Easter Egg Festival will be held March 23 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. The rain-or-shine event will be held from 11:30am to 4pm.

For a $5 entry fee, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and lots of other bunny-approved activities. Live entertainment will be offered by local performing groups as well as a first responder area offering “touch a truck” opportunities and K9 demonstrations. There will be more than 30 local merchandise and information vendors and the option to purchase food from at least 20 different food vendors.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks main office Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event, beginning at 11am.

For more information, click here or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a sponsor and will join more than a dozen community supporters of the Easter event.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page.