Donations Sought for Back-to-School Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, July 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025 will hold a back-to-school fair on August 13 from 8:30 am to 3 pm at Green Holly Elementary School. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away to SMCPS Title I Schools Parent Conference attendees, while supplies last.

A $10 donation will support purchasing school supplies for students as they prepare to start the school year. All donations are welcomed. For more information, call Dr. Janice Walthour at 301-862-2296 or 240-317-7047. Donations also may be made online at the NAACP website.

Title I schools are George Washington Carver, Green Holly, Greenview Knolls, Lexington Park, and Park Hall elementary schools.

Green Holly is at 46060 Millstone Landing Road in Lexington Park.

There also will be resource information for students and parents.