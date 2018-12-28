DNR Says Take a Hike on Jan. 1

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Kick off the New Year with one of Maryland’s fastest-growing traditions – a First Day Hike.

On Jan. 1, 2019, the Maryland Park Service will offer more than three dozen hikes on more than 30 state lands and parks, as part of a nationwide event.

These hikes will provide a wide array of outdoor adventures and experiences for every level of hiker and walker, providing unique access to Maryland’s cultural, historical and natural resources and treasures, along with opportunities for education and stewardship, reminds the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Many hikes are even pet-friendly.

Numerous parks, state forests, and wildlife management areas also will be open Jan. 1 for self-guided treks.

“2019 will be an exciting year as we continue to create, enhance and maintain public access and recreation opportunities throughout the state,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “I urge everyone to kick it off with a resolution to join us in Maryland’s great outdoors.”

In 2018, despite frigid temperatures, New Year’s Day saw 1,227 people hike 2,535 miles in Maryland. For 2019, parks will again distribute “I Hiked” stickers to First Day Hike participants, a popular new addition.

