County Series Puts Focus on Small Businesses

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 22, 2020

St. Mary’s County will offer the next “Helping You Navigate Now” listening session at 9 am Monday, October 26, 2020. The series is designed to assist in recovery, reinvestment, and workforce retention for local businesses – especially those hit hardest by the COVID-19 requirements.

The county’s Department of Economic Development offers virtual sessions with businesses to help identify and prioritize pandemic recovery needs.

Targeting specific market segments, “Navigating Now” began in August, focusing on the food service industry.

For the upcoming October session, DED will partner with the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center to focus on small retail and service organizations, including personal and professional services.

Business owners and employees are encouraged to participate in discussing current and future needs for operating under the COVID-19 requirements. Register here.

Business owners and industry leaders are asked to respond to a brief survey to gauge impact within the small retail and services sectors before the listening session. Find the survey here. Survey results will be included in the discussion session.

For more information, email ded@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1400.

