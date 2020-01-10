The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks invites the community to attend prescheduled meetings to weigh in on a potential sports complex building project in the county. The meetings will serve as the market study analysis and are the first in a series of planning steps.

Appointments can be scheduled Monday, January 13, 2020, between 11 am and 8 pm and Tuesday, January 14, from 8 am and 11 am and will take place at the Recreation and Parks main office on Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD. Residents and interested parties will meet with the Crossroad Consulting firm and staff from the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks to provide input.