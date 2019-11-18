County Gives Notice of Limited St. Mary’s Transit Route Operations

Illustration courtesy St. Mary’s Transit System

During the week of November 18-22, 2019, the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate the new Route 8 California/Great Mills public transportation service.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit program for persons with disabilities and the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, STS public transportation routes will operate on the Saturday schedule: Great Mills/California (11), Leonardtown Route Northbound and Southbound (12), and County Span Northbound and Southbound with the Southern Route (7), and the Northern Route (14+ 6).

SSTAP routes for the senior centers and seniors will not operate Friday, November 29, but all ADA routes will operate as scheduled.

For complete information on routes and schedules, please visit the county’s website or contact Jacqueline Fornier, transportation manager, at 301-475-4200, ext., 71122.