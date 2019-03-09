Community Involvement Plan Gets an Update

The Environmental Restoration Team at Naval Air Station Patuxent River is in the process of updating the NAS Pax River Environmental Restoration Program’s Community Involvement Plan, or CIP. The plan is a published guide with details on maintaining a community involvement program that will focus on the Environmental Restoration Program, or ERP, at NAS Pax River.

The CIP aims to maintain a high level of community understanding and support for the environmental restoration program at NAS Pax River. The objectives for community involvement are that the organization keep the community informed about cleanup actions and provide opportunities for members of the public to offer their input into the decision-making and planning process.

As part of the updates for the CIP, the U.S. Navy developed a brief survey questionnaire so that interested members of the community are able to provide input. The intention of the survey is to identify environmental topics of interest and concerns within the community in regards to the environmental restoration process and to obtain suggestions on how the Navy can continue promoting community involvement in a convenient and effective way.

The survey is available online on SurveyMonkey.

Additional information about the NAS Pax River Environmental Restoration Program can be found at the ERP’s public website.

Members of the community are asked to take a few minutes to fill out the online survey no later than March 22, 2019. The results of this survey will be included in the updated CIP to continue promoting participation by the public in the decision-making process as the environmental actions at NAS Pax River are finished. The updated CIP will be available at the St. Mary’s County Public Library Lexington Park Branch and NAS Pax River Library and at the ERP’s public website, listed above.

