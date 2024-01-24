Commissioners’ Public Forum Jan. 30

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The St. Mary’s County commissioners of will host a public forum on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 6:30pm at Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Public forums allow residents to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback may do so at any time via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the county’s YouTube Channel.

The Chesapeake Building is at 41770 Baldridge St.