College Fair Comes to St. Mary’s Sept. 19

Students and parents can get answers to all of their questions about life after high school during the Southern Maryland College Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Route 235 in Hollywood.

The college fair will be presented in two sessions to accommodate different schedules: one from 10 am to 1 pm and one from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Representatives from about 120 colleges and universities throughout Maryland and along the East Coast, from Florida to Maine, plus the US military academies will have exhibits at the fair, with admission officers on hand to offer information to parents and students.

These representatives will be able to answer any and all questions from students and their parents/guardians concerning all the different schools. Workshops on financial aid will be presented on site throughout the evening. All college-bound students, plus anyone who is starting to consider college, are encouraged to attend the fair and to bring their parents or guardians. Students and parents can use this unique opportunity to talk one-on-one with the visiting college officials. It will be easy to learn what each institution offers, their admission requirements, costs, special programs, and their locations.

Admission to the college fair is free and more information about it is available from all high school counselors.

The 24th fourth annual Southern Maryland College Fair is sponsored by St. Mary’s County Public Schools, collaborating with Calvert County Public Schools, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the College of Southern Maryland, and the St. Mary’s County Libraries.

For more information about the event, feel free to contact Cheryl A. Long, director of student services for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32198.

