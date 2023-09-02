Closings for Labor Day Holiday

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, September 5.

The September 4 closure also includes:

All St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

Convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

The following government operations will be open September 4:

Great Mills Pool (11am – 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am – noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10am – 5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (8am – 5:30pm)

Riverview Restaurant (9am – 3pm)

Health Department Operations for Labor Day Holiday

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed Monday, September 4. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.