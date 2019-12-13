Class Set for Nonprofits to Learn About County Funding

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Finance Department will hold two one-hour training classes for county nonprofits so they can learn on how to navigate through the county’s online application process for funds available in fiscal 2021.

Both classes will be held Monday, December 16, at 9 am and again at 2 pm. Interested nonprofits should contact Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200, ext. 71203 or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign up for the class.

The St. Mary’s County commisioners funded more than $1 million in nonprofit distributions for FY 2020. The commissioners have identified level-funding for FY 2021. However, in response to increasing demand, they will accept all requests in the form of a Non-Profit Proposal package from local nonprofits which address the goals in the categories outlined below and the general requirements for the program.

Following evaluation and recommendation to the commissioners, nonprofit distributions will be based on the approved FY 2021 budget appropriations.

Requests for Non-Profit Distribution Proposals

Proposals submitted in each category will be evaluated by an employee committee selected from within the department listed. The categories identified for evaluation by the departments shown below are specifically defined, but not limited to the following:

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services (FY 2020 approved $787,677) offers a variety of programs and services to residents.

The department will evaluate proposals in four key areas:

Behavioral Health Services related to mental health individual and family counseling, residential placement facilities, support services, inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment, recovery support services and employment assistance.

Community Services Hospice, family centered programs, children & family programs and activities, senior services, and veterans’ services and employment services.

Disability Services Assistive technology, transportation, employment networking, veterans programs, advocacy services, peer support, respite care, independent living skills training, housing, and transitioning youth programs and services.

Homeless Prevention Short-term or medium-term rental assistance, housing relocation and stabilization services, including such activities as mediation, credit counseling, security or utility deposits, utility payments, moving cost assistance, and case management services.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development (FY 2020 approved $98,505) works to maintain and expand the local economy.

The department will evaluate proposals in these key areas:

Conservation of Natural Resources — The Agriculture and Seafood Division works to protect our rural heritage and promote sustainable agricultural businesses. The county assists farmers to maintain and expand profitable agriculture business, promote aquaculture, and work to preserve important environmental areas and natural assets of the county.

Economic Development — To promote the county’s competitive advantages, increase and broaden the tax base, recruit businesses to our community, facilitate the expansion of existing businesses, help new/start-up businesses, and sustain businesses that are currently here.

Post/Secondary/Primary Education — An educated workforce is an essential component of a robust economy. The county works to ensure residents have job opportunities and access to post-secondary education within the county so that local businesses have a sufficient pool of trained and educated workers from which to hire and can advance in their careers with more challenging and higher-paying jobs.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks (FY 2020 approved $135,200) works to provide opportunities for county citizens to improve overall well-being, celebrate community and enjoy leisure pursuits.

The department will evaluate proposals in three key areas:

Community events which provide enrichment and support tourism.

Cultural activities to enhance the cultural activities for youth and adults.

Historical and heritage interpretations events and sites which operate in the county.

Nonprofit organizations should submit separate, complete proposal packages for each category in which they wish to apply. Completed NPP packages must be entered and uploaded no later than January 10, 2020.

Requests for individual meetings with county employees or departments to review proposals will not be allowed. This will allow the county to maintain the integrity of the selection process. If any nonprofit organization needs additional information from the county, or should the county need additional information from an applicant, contact will be made via the email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700