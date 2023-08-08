Check Out These Back to School Events
Back to School season is here. Whether you’re in need of supplies and local resources or have the ability to donate extra — check out this list of events.
- Southern MD Church Cluster Youth Event & School Supply Drive at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
21708 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville
School Supply Drive – accepting donations now until August 13
- Back to School Bash at NEX Parking Lot
22099 Cuddihy Road, Building #2369, Patuxent River
August 12 11am – 1pm
- Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Back to School Supply Drive
28120 Old Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville
Accepting donations now until Aug. 11, or make a purchase from its school supply wishlist
- Back To School Bash at Lexington Park Elementary School
46763 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park
August 12 11am – 4pm
- Free School Supplies #ForTheKids at St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen
20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills
August 12 11:30am – 3pm
- SMCHD’s Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics at School Based Health Centers
Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Clinic August 12 9am – noon and September 9 9am – noon
Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Clinic August 26 9am – noon
- St. Mary’s County Chromebook Distribution Events
Lexington Park Library August 19 10am – 4pm and September 16 10am – 4pm
Leonardtown Library September 23 10am – 4pm
Charlotte Hall Library August 26 10am – 4pm
St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages parents to visit its 2023-2024 Back to School Resources site here. This resource page includes the open house schedule, school supply lists, registration and vaccinations, buses and transportation, school lunch menus, student handbook, and other important information.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, August 23, 2023, except for the Chesapeake Public Charter School, which will begin its first day on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The amended 2023-2024 school calendar can be found here.
If you have any questions regarding the start of the 2023-2024 school year, contact your child’s school or call 301-475-5511, ext. 32133.