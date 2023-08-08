Check Out These Back to School Events

Back to School season is here. Whether you’re in need of supplies and local resources or have the ability to donate extra — check out this list of events.

Southern MD Church Cluster Youth Event & School Supply Drive at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

21708 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville

School Supply Drive – accepting donations now until August 13

Back to School Bash at NEX Parking Lot

22099 Cuddihy Road, Building #2369, Patuxent River

August 12 11am – 1pm

Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Back to School Supply Drive

28120 Old Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville

Accepting donations now until Aug. 11, or make a purchase from its school supply wishlist

Back To School Bash at Lexington Park Elementary School

46763 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

August 12 11am – 4pm

Free School Supplies #ForTheKids at St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen

20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills

August 12 11:30am – 3pm

SMCHD’s Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics at School Based Health Centers

Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Clinic August 12 9am – noon and September 9 9am – noon

Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Clinic August 26 9am – noon

St. Mary’s County Chromebook Distribution Events

Lexington Park Library August 19 10am – 4pm and September 16 10am – 4pm

Leonardtown Library September 23 10am – 4pm

Charlotte Hall Library August 26 10am – 4pm

St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages parents to visit its 2023-2024 Back to School Resources site here. This resource page includes the open house schedule, school supply lists, registration and vaccinations, buses and transportation, school lunch menus, student handbook, and other important information.

The first day of school for students is Wednesday, August 23, 2023, except for the Chesapeake Public Charter School, which will begin its first day on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The amended 2023-2024 school calendar can be found here.

If you have any questions regarding the start of the 2023-2024 school year, contact your child’s school or call 301-475-5511, ext. 32133.