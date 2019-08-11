Century 21 Partners With Greenwell Foundation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 11, 2019

The Greenwell Foundation is happy to announce a new partnership with Century 21 New Millennium’s California, MD, office.

Greenwell Foundation Board member and Century 21 New Millennium Realtor Sharon Cox, left in the photograph above, recently presented a Century 21 gift to Greenwell Foundation Executive Director Jolanda Campbell, second from left. They are joined by Greenwell Foundation Board member Frannie Bostich and Board Chair Bob Randall.

Those interested can get more information about the foundation’s program at the group’s website or by calling the office at 301-373-9775.

The Greenwell Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides accessible and inclusive programs, services and facilities in Hollywood. The foundation operates in Greenwell State Park, a 600-acre property along the Patuxent River.

The mission of the Greenwell Foundation is to provide programs for people with and without disabilities in an inclusive, outdoor environment, according to its website.

