Bring Your Wares to the Appraiser Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, December 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division has scheduled the January 2019 Appraiser Fair, and is encouraging residents to bring their items for appraisal to the St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

The event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm and the museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Participants will be able to talk with expert appraisers as they determine the value of prized possessions and family heirlooms. The expert appraisers specialize in glassware, furniture, pottery, dolls, artwork, music boxes, and coins.

The event can only accommodate items that can be hand-carried into the museum. Space for the event is limited and items will be viewed on a first-come, first-served basis. The museum division’s Appraisers Fair is an opportunity for members of the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them, to keep their value. Admission to the overall event is free and there are various costs for item appraisals.

The event is hosted by the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island Museum and details can be found on the event Facebook page or by calling 301-769-2222.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.