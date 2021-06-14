At State Parks, Outdoor Adventures Await

The annual Maryland Park Quest program will run through October 31, 2021. More than 25 Maryland state parks offer opportunities to engage families in outdoor activities to experience the state’s cultural, historical, and natural resources.

The 2021 Park Quest theme is “Spread Your Wings to Explore Maryland’s State Parks,” and many of the quests will help participants learn more about Maryland’s birds.

At Point Lookout State Park, start your 1.5 mile stroll at the Nature Nook at the beach and learn about the various types of nests built by different species of Maryland birds. Check out Live Your Nest Life! Call the park headquarters at 301-872-5688 with questions.

As one of many adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland state parks adapted the ranger-led group activities of Park Quest into “do-it-yourself” programs, many of which will continue in 2021 with new ones added. Participants can download and print Park Quest worksheets on the Maryland Park Service website.

Additionally there is no longer a Park Quest Passport or registration required, so the program is accessible to everyone. Participants will need to pay the appropriate day-use service charges at certain participating state parks.

Teams can take advantage of cabin and campsite reservations and spend a night or two under the stars as they explore the state’s network of parks.

Additional information for this year’s program, including the quest locations, can be accessed at the Park Quest webpage link provided above.

Photo credit: Pixabay.com.