Airport Road to Close for Pipe Replacement

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Workers will be replacing a drainage pipe near Airport Road starting about April 22, so the road will close for about a week.

The drainage pipe is located about 500 feet west of Route 235 and 100 feet west of the northern Wildewood Shopping Center entrance that is on Airport Road.

Workers will be placing changeable message signs and detour signs near the road to help motorists who are not familiar with alternate routes in the area to make their way around the road closure.

The road is expected be closed for about a week, depending on how well the weather cooperates with repairs.

For more information about the closure or the drainage pipe repairs, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, or the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. *1340.

