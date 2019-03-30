Airport Master Plan Open House Set

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and the Airport Advisory Board are planning an open house for the pending project to relocate the current taxiway and expand the apron area at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, in accordance with the Airport Master Plan.

The two organizations have scheduled the open house for Wednesday, April 3, inside the Captain Walter F. Duke Terminal Building at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. The meeting will begin at 6 pm that evening.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Transportation and the Airport Advisory Board will present information about the phasing plan and efforts to minimize the potential impacts to current operations at the local airport.

Anyone who has questions about the meeting or the Airport Advisory Board can call Allison Swint, airport manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.

Airport Master Plan

According to the airport website, the St. Mary’s County Airport Master Plan Update highlights the results of data collection, forecasts, alternative analysis, and recommendations for the continued development of St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, located in California, MD. The previous Airport Master Plan was prepared in 1979 and Airport Layout Plan Updates were published in 1988 and 1993.

Since that time, the Southern Maryland region, and especially St. Mary’s County, have experienced significant growth and the airport has undergone several changes and improvements. Also, the airport is interested in developing the facilities to eventually support commuter air service operations. The staging of development in the plan set will be tailored to meet the goals and objectives of the community for the airport during the next 20 years.

The plan set will satisfy federal guidelines for airport development identified in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Advisory Circular (AC) 150/5300-13 “Airport Design.”

