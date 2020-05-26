Adopt an Egg, Help Piney Point Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

photo courtesy St. Mary’s County Museum DivisionSt. Mary’s County Museum Division

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has come up with an “egg-cellent” way to help its newest exhibit.

The public is invited to support the museum’s Osprey Exhibit through its Adopt an Egg program. Set to open in the summer, the exhibit is part of several new permanent displays going into Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

April Havens, site manager of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, is putting the finishing touches on plans for these new exhibits at the museum.

“Osprey are such an integral part of our Potomac River watershed, returning each spring to a nest within sight of the museum’s newly renovated exhibit space. We have a large picture window on the second floor that provides the perfect viewing spot as the monogamous osprey reunite with their mate, repair their nest, and begin courtship. The new exhibit will teach visitors about the many unique habits of our seasonal fish hawk residents,” Ms. Havens said.

Part of the exhibit will include museum-quality osprey egg replicas and other bird eggs for comparison.

“We are asking sponsors to adopt an egg for display and a second egg for hands-on learning programs,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With the temporary closure of the museums in March, many of our events, donation, and fundraising opportunities have been lost and we thought this would be a novel, fun way to support future exhibits and programs.”

Jayne Walsh, museum store manager, developed the new online Museum Store, where interested sponsors can find more information about the program.

“The replica eggs and other items needed will be available online for adoption by patrons. We will recognize all the “adopters” with an adoption certificate and a sponsor plaque on display in the museum itself. This is a super fun opportunity for families to affordably fund a bit of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum displays — so get online and pick your egg to adopt,” she said.

To find out how you can take part in this program, click here.