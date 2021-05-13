2-Day COVID Vaccine, Testing Event at Lex Park Library

The Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 Testing Taskforce, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Library will host a two-day, pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccine event on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, 2021, from noon to 4 pm at the Lexington Park Library.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, while supplies last) will be available to community members:

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

No insurance needed

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing . For more information on SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

