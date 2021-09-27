Winners Chosen in DNR Photo Contest

An Allegany County, MD, man is the grand-prize winner of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2021 photo contest.

Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone won for his dramatically captured photograph of nature in action, “A Raven Having Breakfast.”

This year’s grand-prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Parks Passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2022 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

Nearly 2,000 photos were submitted by more than 400 photographers in this year’s contest. In addition to the overall grand-prize winner, the judges selected first- through third-place winners in winter, spring, summer, and fall categories.

Here are the winners of the 18th annual Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest:

Grand Prize: A Raven Having Breakfast by Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone

Winter:

First place: Short-eared Owl Hovering by Mitch Adolph of Lutherville

Second place: A Grebe’s Gaze by Michael Ocasio of Cottage Grove, MN

Third place: Snow-covered Jericho by Eric Larson of Bel Air

Spring:

First place: Green Tree Frog by Stephen Hayes of Baltimore

Second place: Icarus Makes It to the Sun by Madhuri Shenker of Elkridge

Third place: To the Trees by Heather K. Rees of Rising Sun

Summer:

First place: Rough Greensnake by James Rode of Dundalk

Second place: Monarch Caterpillar on Butterfly Weed by Marta Fiscus of Cumberland

Third place: Eastern Newt by Marta Fiscus of Cumberland

Fall:

First place: A Raven Having Breakfast by Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone

Second place: Prettyboy Otter by David Rivas of Newark, DE

Third place: Morning Walk by John Ruffa of Laurel

