A New Winner & A New Contest

Posted by Tom Watts on Friday, January 17, 2014 · 1 Comment

Posted for Art Park

Bay Leader

For close followers of the Where in the World photo contest, you already know, but for the rest of you Lillian was last week’s winner!

Sorry, Isaiah Turner, your correct identification of last week’s photo of the the docks of St. Mary’s College – River Center arrived an hour after Lillian’s. (The photo was from the Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation/ Sailing Center Chesapeake‘s September Potluck at the waterfront.)

So, Lillian, you have won the opportunity to submit a photo for the LexLeader’s WiTWiT (Where in The World is That?) photo contest.

Meanwhile, the question for this week’s WiTWiT? might be WHO in the world Is This?

But the judges will settle for Where in the World is That?

As always, the contest rules remain the same, at least for another week: Be the first to comment below with the correct answer to Where in The World is This? and you win the right to submit an original photo of your choice (subject to all appropriate copyright laws and the whims and discretion of the judges) for publication in WiTWiT.

Thanks for playing.

(And Lillian, we’re looking forward to hearing from you soon! vikivolk@LexLeader.NET)

For past WiTWiT, entries visit JefClarkArt.