The Answer Is: Great American Desert

Posted by Tom Watts on Friday, January 10, 2014

The question was, Where in the World is This?

The Christmas Cactus photo, taken by James Geehan in Tucson, first posted Dec. 19, 2013 and introduced a new photographer to The Leader. Anticipate more of his work in the future shot closer to Maryland.

Had someone responded correctly when Christmas Cactus posted, under the new rules of the Where in The World is That? the winner could submit a photo and have it published.

But the rules have always been very loosey-goosey, even when the fabled JefClarkArt ran the contest. Indeed, note the very loosey-goosey nature of the title: Sometimes it might be What in The World is That? or Where in The World is This? There is even one asking When in The World Was That? But we really hated to do that last one; we prefer using the initials WiTWiT. (Pronounced wit-wit.) Or even, by very cool people, abbreviated to WiT2. (Pronounced wit-two.)

So by the nature of such rules, and with no Christmas Cactus contestants to argue with, we have selected for this week’s contest a photo from Sail for Youth of the Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation. Now what better hint can you want?

Oh, so before you get the full shot of the photo of this week’s question, the contest rules (at least this week) remain the same Christmas Cactus rules: Be the first to comment below with the correct answer to Where in The World is This? and you win the right to submit an original photo of your choice (subject to all appropriate copyright laws and the whims and discretion of the judges) for publication in WiTWiT.

