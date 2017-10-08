WARM Volunteers Needed!

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Sunday, October 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

WARM — “Wrapping Arms Round Many” — is a winter emergency sheltering program for the homeless in St. Mary’s County, and the group is in need of WARM volunteers to help with registration and van drivers.

There are more homeless men and women in St. Mary’s County than local emergency the shelters have space for. WARM was established to address this need when Three Oaks Center sought and received help from the faith-based community.

With more than 50 churches participating, the WARM program provides up to 25 homeless men and women with a warm, dry, safe place to be nightly during the cold winter months. The churches provide the WARM guests a warm, safe place to sleep, a delicious dinner and hot breakfast, and are treated with kindness and respect.

The first WARM season took place in November 2009. WARM operates in close partnership with the Department of Social Services, Walden Sierra, Three Oaks Center, St. Mary’s County Office of Aging, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office including its Department of Corrections, and with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

WARM volunteers change the lives of the homeless men and women the program serves. Positive interaction with the WARM guests provides a sense of community and fellowship.

WARM is seeking volunteers for registration. egistration is held at Three Oaks Center at 46905 Lei Drive in Lexington Park from 4:45 to 6 pm. Registration volunteers are asked to commit to two days a month from Oct. 30 through April 2, 2017. Volunteers will interact with all pre-screened guests each night the guest attends from the time the guest signs in for the night at 5 pm until the van leaves for the host site between 6 and 6:30 pm.

Volunteers must be 16 years old and have a parent’s written consent if younger than 18. This is also a great opportunity for high school students to meet their requirements of community service.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for WARM Registration, contact Dolly Griffin at ddgriffin165@gmail.com or Jennifer Herriman at Jennifer.herriman.ctr@navy.mil

Volunteer van drivers also are needed to drive guests from registration to the host site.

Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. No other experience is required. The van is provided by WARM. Contact Ursula Harris 301-475-4200, ext. 1684 or Ursula.Harris@stmarysmd.com for more information.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.