VP Harris to Keynote Virtual Program

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced that the 40th annual Black History Month celebration will go virtual this year. It will take place February 27, and Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker. The theme of the celebration is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

“I am honored to welcome Vice President Harris to Maryland for the 40th annual Black History Month celebration,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Although we cannot gather in person, I’m looking forward to joining together with hundreds of Marylanders to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black individuals in our state and across the nation. I can think of no one better to serve as our keynote speaker for this year’s celebration than Vice President Harris.”

As the first Black woman to serve as vice president, Vice President Harris has broken barriers throughout her career, the congressman said.

“Her extraordinary achievements have inspired countless Americans, and as vice president, she is working tirelessly alongside President Biden to make life better for Maryland families,” Mr. Hoyer said. “It is fitting that as we continue to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans who stood up to injustice and fought for equal rights in our democracy, we recognize individuals like Vice President Harris, who adds her own groundbreaking legacy to our county and Black history. I look forward to showing Vice President Harris a warm Maryland welcome.”

Congressman Hoyer has brought together community leaders, elected officials, and Fifth District residents at the Black History Month breakfast each year for the past 40 years to celebrate the many achievements of Black Marylanders and Americans.

Past speakers at the event include former President Barack Obama, Congressman John Lewis, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, Director of the Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration will be virtual. The event will take place at 10 am Saturday, February 27. To RSVP for the event, email RSVPMD05BHB@gmail.com.

