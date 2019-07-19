Vet Helped by Pax Habitat for Humanity

A veteran of the US Army received help from Habitat for Humanity on the 244th birthday of the Army.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity chose June 14, the birthday of the US Army and Flag Day, as the perfect day for its veteran critical repair program to work in partnership with Christmas in April, Calvert County, Exelon Militaries Actively Connected and several other volunteers to build a ramp for Army veteran John Smith and his wife in Great Mills.

The Smiths’ need was brought to the attention of the local organizations by the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans organization. The groups are always in need of volunteers like professional plumbers, roofers and carpenters, as well as people who just want to help someone.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone, especially veterans, deserve a decent place to live, with the dignity they have earned by serving this country.

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity veteran critical repair program was created to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program helps with repairs identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines that can vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheel chair ramps and remodeling bathrooms so they can be easily used by veterans with disabilities.

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer for veteran programs can call Laurie at 301-863-6227, ext. 16 or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

About Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of the international organization and works to create decent, affordable housing in partnership with those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. The organization is building strength, stability and independence by building on a foundation that strengthens the community. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore is at 21600 Great Mills Road Unit 18A in Lexington Park.

For more information about donating money to the affiliate or to donate items to the ReStore, visit the group online.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Believing that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity has grown from a grassroots effort started on a community farm in southern Georgia in 1976 to a global nonprofit housing organization in nearly 1,400 communities across the US and in more than 70 countries. Individuals can partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers, then pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to create better lives for themselves.

