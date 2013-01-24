January 9, 2017

Traditional Oyster Stew in Minutes

Posted by on Thursday, January 24, 2013 · 1 Comment 

Posted by Lenny’s Restaurant
Pax Leader

Dan Rebarchick grew up watching the fresh food of Southern Maryland combined into recipes destined to pass from generation to generation and eventually onto a diner’s plate at Lenny’s.

In this series of videos Chef Rebarchick shows how to shuck, cook and grow your own oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. Here he makes a quick oyster stew.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroCMya3ToM]

 

Filed under Community News · Tagged with , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Traditional Oyster Stew in Minutes”
  1. Jack says:
    January 24, 2013 at 7:36 am

    “Far Out ” I can taste it now……thanks for sharing, the arster

Leave A Comment