Traditional Oyster Stew in Minutes

Dan Rebarchick grew up watching the fresh food of Southern Maryland combined into recipes destined to pass from generation to generation and eventually onto a diner’s plate at Lenny’s.

In this series of videos Chef Rebarchick shows how to shuck, cook and grow your own oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. Here he makes a quick oyster stew.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroCMya3ToM]