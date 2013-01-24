Traditional Oyster Stew in Minutes
Dan Rebarchick grew up watching the fresh food of Southern Maryland combined into recipes destined to pass from generation to generation and eventually onto a diner’s plate at Lenny’s.
In this series of videos Chef Rebarchick shows how to shuck, cook and grow your own oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. Here he makes a quick oyster stew.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LroCMya3ToM]
“Far Out ” I can taste it now……thanks for sharing, the arster