TPP to Host Update on St. Mary’s AeroPark

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, September 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

What is happening at the St. Mary’s County AeroPark? Find out on October 4 when The Patuxent Partnership presents an update from 8:30 to 10:30am.

Check-in and networking will begin at 8am. This is an in-person event only.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Attendees do not have to be TPP members. Register here. Walk-ins will be welcome.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 8:30 – 10:30am

University System of Maryland at Southern MD | Building 2 Center Hall

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

The morning’s tentative schedule:

8 – 8:30am

Check-in / coffee / networking

Welcome and overview by Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership

Opening remarks from St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin

Economic Development Projects with Chris Kaselemis, director of St. Mary’s County Economic Development

Roads/Infrastructure Changes with Jim Gotsch, director of the St. Mary’s County Public Works & Transportation (invited)

AeroPark Growth with Ken Reed, managing member of S. Hunt Aero LLC

MEDCO: Work at the AeroPark presented by Tom Sadowski, executive director of the Maryland Economic Development Corporation

AIRWorks: Moving Work Outside the Gate presented by Scott Hoffman, Chief LSI Engineer, AIRWorks

10:15 – 10:30am

Conclusion / Q&A

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

