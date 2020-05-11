TPP Pushes Scholarship Deadline to June 15

The Patuxent Partnership Pathways Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to students majoring in engineering, computer science, or cybersecurity at the College of Southern Maryland, to support STEM workforce development at NAWCAD. The scholarship deadline to apply is Monday, June 15.

Funds can be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, and other related supplies. Students must be a resident of Southern Maryland, be a graduating senior, or possess a high school diploma or its equivalent, be enrolled as a full-time student, possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with no grade below a B in designated courses (such as Calculus II and Physics), and no grade below a C in other courses.

In addition, students must be accepted in the Southern Maryland Pathways Program in engineering (majoring in electrical or mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland A. James Clark School of Engineering, taught at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center).

Students will be eligible to receive up to $5,500 per year in scholarship funds for up to two years, providing they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing.

To apply for The Patuxent Partnership Pathways Scholarship, click here to reach the CSM Scholarship Finder before the scholarship deadline.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TPP continues to share resources and updates related to local businesses and the community. Visit TPP’s resources page here.

TPP is providing information on webinars that might be of interest to its members and colleagues.

From the Vertical Flight Society

Virtual workshop on eVTOL infrastructure — The Vertical Flight Society is offering free webinars on Challenges of eVTOL Infrastructure topics that were planned for the 2020 Workshop eVTOL Infrastructure in March. These webinars provide insight from experts in industry and government for the development of eVTOL infrastructure.

Watch past webinars here.

May 19-21 “Special Session” Webinars

With the rescheduling of Forum 76 from May 19-21 to Oct. 6-8, VFS is taking the opportunity to provide updates on vertical flight development efforts on May 19-21 to keep you informed. A series of webinars are planned to cover several of the special session topics that will be discussed in depth at Forum 76, but provide more timely insights. Registration is $50 per day. Register here.

Day 1: Tuesday, May 19 – Military Rotorcraft Program Updates

Session 1: US Navy/Marine VTOL Programs

Session 2: US Army VTOL Programs

Day 2: Wednesday, May 20 – FVL and JMR

Session 3: Future Vertical Lift (FVL)

Session 4: Joint Multi-Role (JMR) Technology Demonstrations

Day 3: Thursday, May 21 – Electric VTOL

Session 5: Challenges in Electric VTOL

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

