TPP Presents Dynamic Program on Naval Aviation & National Security

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 10, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) kicked off the 2023 TPP Defense Summit on June 21 welcoming the more than 250 attendees. (The Patuxent Partnership photo)

The Patuxent Partnership held its 2023 Defense Summit last month with an audience of 250-plus attending the daylong program of dynamic panels, as well as speakers from NAWCAD and NAVAIR leadership discussing naval aviation and national security. This was TPP’s first full-day program since fall 2019.

Bonnie Green, TPP’s Executive Director, began the summit by introducing Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD).

“Congressman Hoyer has done so much for our community and Pax River, for Maryland, and for our country. He has a record of achievement from supporting our military to addressing transportation requirements, and advocating for us, his constituents. He served as the House Majority Leader from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023. He is the second ranking member of the House Democratic Leadership. We are honored to have him with us this morning to give a special welcome,” Ms. Green said in her remarks welcoming Maryland’s 5th District congressman.

Rep. Hoyer welcomed attendees and introduced keynote speaker Frederick “Jay” Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition.

After hearing from Secretary Stefany there was a panel on US maritime strategy and the South China Sea moderated by Dr. Steven Wills, Navalist from the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States.

Retired US Navy VADM Bruce H. Lindsey, PhD, and retired Navy CAPT Paul Tortora, Director of the Center for Cyber Security Studies at the US Naval Academy, were panelists.

The panel discussed some of the critical challenges the US faces in the South China Sea.

Next, Carroll P. “Rick” Quade, Deputy for Test and Evaluation Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research Development and Acquisition) SES, discussed the importance of test and evaluation at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, as well as the research, development, and acquisition work. He also spoke of the importance of workforce development and growing the STEM pipeline to meet national security requirements.

The afternoon started with NAVAIR – “Thinking Differently – Delivering Outcomes That Matter to the Warfighter.” VADM Carl Chebi, commander of NAVAIR, led the panel.

The panelists were RADM John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs; Roy Harris, SES, Deputy Commander, Executive Director, Fleet Readiness Centers, retired Navy RADM Donald “BD” Gaddis, Vice President Air Dominance Division Business Development, Integration and Interoperability Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and Scott Pfeiffer, Vice President, Platform Sustainment and Mission Readiness at Northrop Grumman Corp.

They shared their perspectives on delivering to the warfighter.

Alex Lovett, Director for Prototypes and Experiments for the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities (DCTO(MC)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering OUSD(R&E), addressed the attendees on prototyping and delivering to the warfighter.

Retired US Navy RADM Bert Johnston, defense aerospace consultant, moderated the panel on NAWCAD and NSWC Dahlgren collaboration. Steve Cricchi, SES, Executive Director, NAWCAD; and Dale Sisson, SES, Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, discussed the many ways NAWCAD and NSWC Dahlgren work together.

Tom Rudowski, Deputy Commander at NAVAIR, pulled together the common themes in his closing remarks.

The sponsors of this very successful Defense Summit on June 21 were:

Presenting Sponsor — Northrop Grumman

Sustaining Sponsors — Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions (CARS) and Naval Systems Inc.

Contributing Sponsors — Boeing, InDyne Inc., KBR, and SURVICE Engineering Co.

Reception Sponsor — Lockheed Martin

Lunch Break Sponsor — Resource Management Concepts Inc.

Coffee Break Sponsors — MIL Corp. and St. Mary’s County Economic Development

Exhibitors — Cogito Innovations and VDC.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.