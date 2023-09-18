Touch a Truck @ Calverton – 9/23

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will join more than a dozen community supporters of The Calverton School’s Touch a Truck morning on September 23, 2023, from 10am to noon.

The event — an opportunity to see some big and important work trucks up close — is free. The Calverton School requests a non-perishable food donation for End Hunger in Calvert County.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page.