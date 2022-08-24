Time for ‘The Big Conversation’

Join “The Big Conversation” online to hear two internationally known experts address how trauma impacts all of our lives and how racial trauma is often an unseen force.

“The Big Conversation: Racial Trauma. Living and Coping with Trauma: the Unseen Force” will be presented from 2 to 5 pm September 11.

Where does racial trauma come from: symptoms, the stressors, impact, and resources to addressing trauma? How does racial trauma affect the individual and communities? What can we do to end racial trauma?

Register to attend online here.

Joining the discussion will be:

Dr. Camara Jules P. Harrell. He is a 30-year professor of clinical psychology at Howard University and a researcher in the field of the effects of stress and racism on the health of African-Americans. His research interests include psychometrics and psychology of racism, personality theories, assessment and research, and psychophysiology. Much of Dr. Harrell’s research examines the effect of racism as a stressor to African-Americans, resulting in poorer health.

Dr. Kevin Washington. He is an associate professor and head of the sociology and psychology at Grambling State University. He is founder and CEO of Nyanasapo Empowerment Works Unlimited Counseling Consultation. As a Fulbright-Hays scholar he researched the impact of socializing institutions on the healing or restructuring of post-apartheid South Afrika. Not only does Dr. Washington work on healing the psycho-spiritual wounds that are present within people as a result of cultural and historical trauma, he continues developing healing paradigms for persons of Afrikan ancestry who have been impacted by Persistent Enslavement Systemic Trauma, or PEST.

The event is being brought to the community by Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish with The Big Conversation Partnership for Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland, including All Saints Episcopal Church – Sunderland, Calvert County Public Schools, CalvertHealth, Calvert Interfaith Council, Calvert Library, Calvert NAACP, Charles County Library, Charles County NAACP, College of Southern Maryland, Community Mediation Centers of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s, Concerned Black Women of Calvert, Emmanuel SDA Church – St. Leonard, Historic Sotterley, Remnant Center of Excellence Inc., Patuxent Quaker Friends, Piscataway Park/Accokeek Foundation, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s County NAACP, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and St. Mary’s County Public Schools.