Tech Bridge Lecture Series Continues

The NavalX Southern Maryland and the Capital Region Tech Bridge university tech lecture series will be held at 1 pm Friday, June 25.

Those who wish to participate can register for the webinar.

Additional lectures will be offered July 25 and August 25, 2021.

NavalX serves the Navy and Marine Corps as an innovation and agility cell, supporting and connecting initiatives across the Department of Defense. It connects teams with tools, training, and resources, enabling people to think differently and deliver more effective solutions to the warfighter.

NavalX operates out of Alexandria, VA, and is led by Navy CAPT Benjamin “Nut” Van Buskirk, under the operational guidance of the acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research development and acquisition.

Founded by Secretary James “Hondo” Geurts in 2019, NavalX is staffed by government civilians, Marines, sailors, and partners across DoD.

Lead by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge focuses on unmanned aviation, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, and live/virtual/constructive environments for training and test.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

