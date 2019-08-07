Supply Drive Honors Memory of Volunteer

The Three Oaks Center, an organization serving the homeless community in St. Mary’s County, is hosting a memorial supply drive in honor of Andre Rice, a beloved member of the Three Oaks circle of volunteers.

The drive, which is being held until Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, is meant to collect items like non-perishable foods, paper products, full-size personal hygiene products, T-shirts, and socks. Personal hygiene products can be anything from soap to shampoo to shaving cream. All typical bathroom items are always needed for the shelter. The donations will help various programs that are sponsored by Three Oaks Center.

Anyone who wants to help out with the supply drive in memory of Andre Rice can take their donations to any of the businesses listed below until Aug. 30.

Mr. Rice died suddenly on March 5, 2019, and is dearly missed by the Three Oaks staff and volunteers. He was a former member of the US Navy who served our country, then built by a 20-year career with RE/MAX as a Realtor. He was also a committed member of Zion United Methodist Church and served as a past president of Three Oaks Center. Mr. Rice was a caring, humble, loving man with an incredible and fun sense of humor. He offered his time, talent, and treasure to those in need in the community. Three Oaks wants to honor his memory by giving back to those in need.

Collection centers for the supply drive are:

The Law Office of Joann Wood

First Home Mortgage

Michael A. Guy Accounting

Bob Taylor Engineering Inc.

Stauffer’s Machine Shop

RE/MAX Closers-Mechanicsville Office

Franzen Realty

RE/MAX 100-Lexington Park Office

Leonard Realty

For more information about the supply drive, please contact Linda Taylor via email at bte@somd.net or by phone at 301-862-4300.

