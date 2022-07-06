STEAM Program on Tap at Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will hold a four-day STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and technology) program for kids 6.

Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to enjoy a program focused on outdoor science and exploration from 9 am to noon each day from July 18 to July 21, 2022.

Children can explore different topics at Piney Point. Each day will feature a different nature-theme filled with tons of fun crafts and activities. Throughout the four-day program, participants will discover the park grounds as part of the Potomac River ecosystem and participate in crafting activities that will help answer some of their questions.

During their adventures, children will create lots of exploration materials they can take home, continue exploring with their families, and create their own field journals based on their findings and discoveries. Day One will focus on native trees and birds, Day Two on exploring local insects, Day Three on fishing and crabbing, and Day Four on water, air, and light.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for children to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer a fun, yet educational, multiday STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to book their child’s slot soon, as this program is limited to 15 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Call 301-994-1471 to book; the cost is $40 per child.

For more information about the program, other educational activities, or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, call 301-994-1471 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.