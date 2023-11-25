Start Off the Holidays in Piney Point

Posted by Jack Russell on Saturday, November 25, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host an open house from 10am to 5pm Sunday, November 26. Kick off the holiday season with family activities, refreshments, and more. Get a jump on holiday shopping at the museum’s store. Admission is free for Nov. 26 event.

The holiday exhibit will continue daily until January 1, 2024. Admission is $7 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and 5 and younger free. The museum store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. Exhibits will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum will also present special events and exhibits during the holiday season.

The St. Clement’s Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit opening event will be held from 10am to 5pm Sunday, December 3. The museum will offer fun for the entire family, including kids’ activities, music, and refreshments. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girls. There is a variety of unique and local items for sale at the museum store. Admission is free for the day.

The exhibit will run daily until January 1 from 10am to 5pm. The cost for this exhibit is $3 adults, $2 seniors and military, $1.50 children, 5 and younger are free. Exhibits will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Old Jail Museum will be open for First Friday in Leonardtown on December 1 from 10am to 7pm and daily from 10am to 5pm. Take a tour of this the historic site. Admission is free.